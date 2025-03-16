Princess Anne turns heads with classic tartan look after big honour

Princess Anne turns heads with classic tartan look after major honour

Princess Anne rounded off a busy week of sporting events by travelling via Eurostar to watch France take on Scotland in the Sixth Nations on Saturday.

The Princess Royal, a keen supporter of rugby , arrived in style, draped in a blue and green tartan scarf.

Earlier in the week, Anne was at the Cheltenham Festival, where the prestigious National Hunt Chase was renamed in her honour, now known as the The Princess Royal National Hunt Chase, reflecting her deep -rooted connection to equestrian sports.

Meanwhile, in Cardiff, Prince William and Princess Kate were spotted at the Principality Stadium, where they watched the final days of the Six Nations tournament.

Kate, 43, who serves as the Patron of the Rugby Football Union (RFU), exuded elegance in a navy double-breasted coat, paired with a black turtleneck, knee-high suede boots, and a matching leather clutch.

Prince William, ever the proud Prince of Wales, showed his support for the team by sporting a red scarf echoing the colours of the Welsh flag-alongside a classic navy overcoat that complemented his wife's sophisticated ensemble.