John Legend's wife Chrissy Teigen takes biggest step with new challenge

John Legend's wife Chrissy Teigen takes biggest step with new change

Chrissy Teigen, American model who has faced her share of life’s ups and downs after pregnancy struggles, recently made a promise to herself to break free from a habit that had been weighing her down.

Earlier this month, Chrissy shared that she quit smoking and switched to vaping. But on Saturday night (April 15), she proudly celebrated 14 days without touching it.

Sharing the post, the model captioned: "I know, I know, it’s always something with me, but I’m sooo happy to not be tethered to this f**** beast anymore!"

Chrissy, who got married to All of Me singer John Legend and mom to Luna, Miles, Esti, and Wren, shared in March that she’s officially done with cigarettes.

Chrissy share with Access Hollywood: "I'm furiously chewing Nicotine gum. Don’t smoke. Smoking is bad. Stop now if you can."

"I’ve been an on and off smoker for too long. I have stopped for the last time, and I’m very proud of myself. But I’m also extremely on-edge," she added.

However, Chrissy went completely sober back in 2021, and on her one-year milestone, she admitted on Instagram that looking back at her heavy drinking used to frustrate her.