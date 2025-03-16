Drew Barrymore sings praises for Millie Bobby Brown after social media trouble

Drew Barrymore is singing the praises of Millie Bobby Brown for prioritising her mental health by setting strict boundaries on social media.

In a heartfelt video of The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress and host expressed her admiration and gratitude for the Stranger Things star's responsible approach to online presence.

"I need to thank you, a heartfelt genuine thank you," Barrymore started by applauding the star for taking stand for herself.

"We change, we grow, we evolve literally physically and what you just did in the world by putting up a boundary and the way you handled yourself through saying, 'please do not comment on me'.

"You so graciously taught other people as well as myself for them to think twice and maybe even if one human is protected in that thoughtfulness that you bestowed as a beautiful fierce lesson to people," the host admired her chivalrous act of generosity to stop social media policing and bullying.

The Electric State star in response said, "I hope that together we're able to move forward and help other generations after me never have to be subjected to that kind of scrutiny or criticism."

For those unversed, the star addressed the criticism she faces, particularly regarding her age and changing appearance that was the topic of discussion for a tabloid media.

"A thing that I get a lot is like, 'Oh my God, she looks like 40,'" Brown said. "And I'm like, well yeah, you did meet me when I was 10, so I understand. Now I'm 21, it's been 10 years. She grows. My face like, grew. What do you want me to do about that?"

Brown emphasized that the constant scrutiny "really actually doesn't bother me." She explained, "I wish I could be like, 'You know what, it does get to me.' It used to get to me, it did … And I remember trying to change myself to please the masses."

Brown recently called out specific members of the press for "bullying" her and "dissecting my face, my body, my choices" in an Instagram video.