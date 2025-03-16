Sarah Michelle Gellar gives update on ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ reboot

Sarah Michelle Gellar offered an exciting update about the production of the much anticipated Buffy The Vampire Slayer reboot.

In an interview with People, the actress who played the titular slayer Buffy Anne Summers in the supernatural series spilled the details about the upcoming reboot, saying things are moving smoothly.

"We’ve set up our offices, which means things are progressing probably faster than I’d anticipated," Geller, 47, disclosed, adding, "But it's going to be a process, I think."

Expressing her surprise over the current status of the recently announced revival of the popular horror comedy drama, the Cruel Intentions actress asked the fans to hold their horses to get the best out of the new chapter on the horizon.

"To do it the way it needs to be done, everyone has to be patient with all of us," she noted. "Because this isn’t something that [will just happen]."

With the latest update on the reboot's production, Geller has given the series’ fans a reason to celebrate as they await the next instalment in the Buffyverse more than two decades after the original chapter.

Which original cast members will return for Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot?

As of yet, only Gellar has been open about her inclusion. However, Deadline reported that other cast members are "likely" to return.