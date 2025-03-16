Queen Camilla proves her loyalty to King Charles with huge sacrifice

A palace aide gave a rare insight into Queen Camilla's huge sacrifice for the man she loved, King Charles.

As reported by the Mirror, an article published in Newsweek revealed that Camilla was never interested in royal titles, she only wanted to stand beside the love of her life.

The source said, "It wasn't the role or title - whether as duchess [of Cornwall] or Queen - that appealed to her, it was being with the man she loved."

"That meant accepting the duties that would come with him, even at a time of life when most of her contemporaries were deadheading roses in the garden or having lovely cruises in the Med," an insider stated.

The report claimed that Camilla was prepared to take on roles and responsibilities that come after marrying into a royal family but it was never part of her goal.

Camilla, who often faced harsh criticism from fans of the late Princess Diana, has been performing royal duties with "a lot of hard toil and quite a lot of sacrifice" as she is now in the public eye as a partner of King Charles.

Notably, a Palace aide also shared that the Queen has a "calming effect" as well as an "energizing influence" on King. This is the reason the royal couple "really do take enormous pleasure in each other's company."

The source claimed that Queen Camilla is the only person in the world who can "try to rein" King Charles back when he's undertaking too many official duties, especially during his cancer treatment.