Royal insider shuts down exaggerated divorce rumours about Harry, Meghan: 'very happy'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot in 2018

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been putting on a united front in recent weeks, dispelling speculation about their marriage.

The couple appeared high in spirits at the Invictus Games in Canada, and Meghan has shared glimpses of their home life on Instagram.

Their warm interactions contrast sharply with the previous months, when they were rarely seen together, fuelling rumours of a rift.

The speculation reached such a fever pitch that Harry addressed it in a December interview, dismissing the gossip and pocking fun at online trolls.

Now, as Meghan focuses on her professional ventures-including a second season of With Love, Meghan and a new podcast-insiders have brushed off the breakup rumours as 'exaggerated,' according to the Daily Mail.

However, royal expert Jennie Bond reassures that the couple remains deeply connected. Speaking to the Mirror, the former BBC royal correspondent stated, 'I have seen absolutely no evidence that they are unhappy with one another.'

Their affectionate public outings suggest that, despite speculation, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain very much in syn.