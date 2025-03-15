Rihanna 'struggling' to maintain balance between worklife and motherhood

Rihanna has two children with boyfriend A$AP Rocky

Rihanna, who is a working mother, has somehow started to feel drained of maintaining a balance between motherhood and work.

The International pop star shares two sons RZA and Riot with longtime boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

However, the mum of two is enjoying this phase of her life where she takes care of her babies and see them grow up.

On the other side, she also feels it is exhausting. The Diamonds singer is struggling hard to maintain this balance. She rarely gets time for herself.

The 37-year-old, while referring to her sons, stated, "Every decision I make is about them, but everything I do that I love takes away from them.”

Rihanna admits having resentment towards the things she loves.

The Barbadian singer told Harper’s Bazaar, “You almost feel like something is always suffering for you to show up somewhere.”

The Fenty Beauty owner elaborated that she is too busy most of the time that her mind is unable to focus on tasks in hand, ‘It's actually given me a lot more self-guilt.’

The Work singer admits that she constantly keeps on reminding this to herself that she chose to be a working mother.