Niall Horan marks five years of ‘Heartbreak Weather’ with emotional note

Niall Horan celebrates a major milestone, the fifth anniversary of his second studio album, Heartbreak Weather.

The Nice To Meet Ya hitmaker on March 13 shared a carousel post on Instagram account of photos and videos of the moments when he was creating this album.

Along the post he added a caption, which stated, "Crazy to think today marks 5 years since the Heartbreak Weather album release. The release date, which had been planned for months and months in advance, ended up being right as the pandemic started."

The Flicker crooner added, "With all of that happening and in turn the tour being cancelled, it wasn’t until last year that I finally got to see you all sing these songs back to me."

Horan also acknowledged the fans for making the album "fan-favourite". He concluded the post with, "Thank you for continuing to embrace it all these years later xx [broken heart, rainy sunny sky and lighting bolt]."

The singer's concert tour, The Show: Live on Tour, kicked off in February 2024 and ended in October 2924.

The Show: Live on Tour was not only to support his second album but also his third, The Show which was released on June 2023.