Kate Middleton family receives sad news ahead of major royal appearance

Kate Middleton, who returned to her royal duties following her cancer battle last year, seemingly delivered some upsetting news to her family as a major royal event is set to take place.

According to reports, the Princess of Wales is set to join Prince William at the Six Nations Rugby on Saturday in London which is also coinciding with a major milestone event for her family.

Kate, who is known to give priority to her family, will be missing a milestone birthday of her niece, Grace Matthews, who will be turning four.

Grace is the daughter of Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton and her husband, James Matthews. While there are no official reports of how the event will be celebrated, but it is understood that the Middleton family will be gathering together, via Hello!

The celebrations would possibly take place at Berkshire with Grace’s siblings, six-year-old Arthur and two-year-old Rose.

It is also unclear if Prince George. 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, would also be missing out on their cousin’s big day as their parents attend an important royal engagement.