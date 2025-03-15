Palace issues sad health update about key royal ahead of special outing

The Palace confirmed that a key royal figure stepped back from key royal engagements of the week due to a health condition.

According to the Danish royal family, Queen Mary of Denmark has been forced to postpone her public engagements for this week as she has become ill.

Danish publication BT released a statement which reads, "Her Majesty the Queen, like many others right now, has become ill, and therefore unfortunately cannot participate in the Heart Association's award ceremony."

Notably, the official Instagram account of Danish royal houses shared Queen Mary's heartfelt message for two children, Alma and Ellen, who are heart patients and were expected to receive awards from her.

Mary's team released photos of a hand-painted drawing and flowers from little girls.

The mother-of-two penned, "Thank you for your thoughtfulness. What a lovely surprise to receive this bouquet and drawings, even though illness prevented me from participating in the Danish Heart Association's event 'Together for the Heart.'"

"I had been looking forward to presenting the Heart Award together with the heart children Alma and Ellen and to meeting some of the young people living with heart disease. Hopefully, we can meet again," Queen Mary added.

Notably, no further details have been provided by the Danish royal family regarding Queen Mary's health.