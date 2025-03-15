Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot side-to-side casting in Disney’s ‘Snow White’ faces questioning

Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot in Disney’s ‘Snow White’

Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot are not compatible to star together in Disney’s Snow White? At least that’s the word around the block.

It seems the drama surrounding Disney’s remake isn’t just about the movie itself—there may be some tension brewing behind the scenes, too.

According to sources, the co-stars Zegler, 23, and Gadot, 39, aren’t exactly Disney BFFs.

While they’ve been promoting the film together at major events like the Oscars, insiders say the two actresses simply “have nothing in common.”

One source told PEOPLE, “On top of that, their political views differ, adding to the tension.”

Snow White, set to hit theaters on March 21, has been a hot topic for years.

Zegler stars as the iconic princess, while Gadot takes on the role of the Evil Queen. The film, directed by Marc Webb, features original songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Although both actresses are expected to appear at the film’s Los Angeles premiere on March 15, some fans raised eyebrows when Gadot skipped the European premiere in Spain.

A source, however, clarified that “this isn’t like a ‘stay away from me’ situation. They were at the Oscars together. They’ll be together this weekend.”

Still, another insider claims that while there’s no outright feud, the two aren’t exactly besties.

“Gal is annoyed by the movie drama. She enjoyed filming. She was fine with Rachel, but they are not friends. They have nothing in common… They did a job together and that’s it.”

The tension reportedly extends to how the two actresses approach the film’s controversy.

Zegler previously received backlash for calling the 1937 original “dated” and emphasizing the remake’s modern take on Snow White. Gadot, on the other hand, reportedly doesn’t agree with stirring the pot.

“Gal’s attitude is that you don’t criticize and cause drama for a project you signed on to do,” a source said. “She just doesn’t get it.”

While the magic of Snow White continues to play out on screen, it seems the real-life story between its stars may be a little less like a fairy tale.