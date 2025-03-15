Dolly Parton publicly appears first time after husband Carl Dean’s death

Dolly Parton seems to be doing it for her late husband Carl Dean.

The music star returned to the spotlight with grace and gratitude, making her first public appearance since the passing of her husband, Carl Dean, earlier this month.

The beloved country music icon, 79, surprised fans on Friday at Dollywood’s 40th opening ceremony in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, where she delivered a heartfelt speech that left the crowd cheering.

Addressing her devoted fans, Parton took a moment to express her appreciation for the outpouring of love she’s received.

“You know how I loved him and he would want me to be working today. I expect to be working,” she shared, explaining her decision to attend the event.

Her words struck an emotional chord with the audience as she continued, “I just wanted you to know that of course I will always love him, and I’ll miss him, but I wanted you to know that I will always love you.”

As some in the crowd responded with shouts of “We love you, Dolly,” the Jolene singer closed her speech with a touching performance of Celebrate The Dreamer In You, a moment captured by News Channel 11.

Following her address, Parton joined Dollywood’s opening day parade, waving to thousands of fans from a carriage and soaking in their love and support.

“How would I not feel loved with that crowd?” she told a local news outlet, radiating her signature warmth despite the difficult time.

Parton’s appearance comes just 11 days after Dean, her husband of 60 years, passed away at age 82. The couple, known for keeping their relationship largely private, shared a lifetime of love—a love that Parton’s devoted fans are now reflecting back to her in full force.