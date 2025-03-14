Cate Blanchett gives rare insight into Andrew Upton marriage

Cate Blanchett reveals rare detail about her wedding with Andrew Upton

Cate Blanchett revealed a rare detail about her wedding to Andrew Upton, which took place 27 years ago.

The 55-year-old Hollywood star said it is a "miracle" to be married to the "same person" for so long.

During her interview at The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday, March 13th, Blanchett told the host, “When we got married we had absolutely no money. We couldn't have a photographer and we had two friends who were photographers.”

“One guy who got so drunk he forgot to load film in the camera and the other one had such a good time that he didn't take any pictures, and as a result, we have one picture of our wedding,” the actress continued.

The one picture they do have, the Disclaimer actress admitted, is “a blurry picture of the two of us getting in the car, but I really remember the night as a result.”

The Cinderella actress shared how her feelings about that has now changed, “I was so sad and so upset and I wept at the time that we didn't have any pictures, but in the end I'm kind of quite pleased that I don't have any pictures because I then constantly try and recall the evening,” she said.

Blanchett and her husband, who is a playwright, screenwriter, director and even an actor in a few projects, met while she was working in a production of Anton Chekhov's play.