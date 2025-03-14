Justin Bieber, Hailey plan to 'disconnect' from Hollywood amid marital troubles

Justin and Hailey Bieber are reportedly trying to leave the glamourous life behind to save their relation, which has been lately on the rocks.
The couple is seeking a quieter, more private existence after years in the public eye as they are considering relocating to Europe.
A source close to the situation told The US Sun that the couple has been actively searching for homes overseas. "They want to enjoy a simpler life again," the insider shared, adding that the Biebers are drawn to the idea of "disconnecting" from the constant attention.
The couple's decision comes amid speculation about their relationship and Justin's well-being. Fans have raised concerns about Justin's health and behavior, with his rep denying allegations of drug use.
Hailey has also faced scrutiny for attending high-profile events solo, including the Vanity Fair Oscar party. While some see this as a red flag, others believe it's simply a reflection of their independent schedules.
The Biebers are reportedly considering homes in Spain, Greece, and southern France - places known for their beauty, privacy, and slower pace of life.
They're searching for a property with great weather, ample space, and a sense of seclusion.
Russell Brand under fire for not delivering two books by publishing house
Travis Kelce disappoints Taylor Swift with major life decision
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker embrace their different paces in life
Benny Blanco details his first kiss with his Selena Gomez, calling it the 'best decision of my life'
Sydney Sweeney’s fiancé Jonathan Davino makes rare appearance amid split rumours
Huang was in a relationship with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi for three years before their split in 2018