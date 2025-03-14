Gwyneth Paltrow on how therapy helped improve relationship with her mother

Gwyneth Paltrow on how therapy helped improve relationship with mother

Gwyneth Paltrow has recently explained how MDMA therapy helped improve relationship with her mother Blythe Danner.

Speaking on her Goop podcast with friend and writer Amy Griffin on March 12, the Iron Man star revealed, “I had done the therapeutic MDMA with the therapist and I remember because you said, ‘Oh, your relationship with your mom is so gentle’.”

“Remember, you're like, ‘What, what shifted? You know, you're not annoyed with your mom anymore.’ And I was like, ‘Well, I had this incredible experience, and I told you about it,’” shared the 52-year-old during her conversation with The Tell author.

During the interview, Amy also shared her experiences with MDMA therapy after Gwyneth’s positive experiences with psychedelic-assisted therapy.

“I looked over at you, and I said... what's different about you?” recalled Amy.

She mentioned, “There was this peace about you. There was this calmness, and I always thought of you as a calm person anyway.”

“But I think that there was this this knowing, this calmness. There was just a shift because I hadn't seen you in in several months,” pointed out the author.

Reflecting on her discussion with Gwyneth at the time, Amy added, “And you said ‘I've just had some experiences. I've really been going inward and doing some work.’”

Meanwhile, Gwyneth first opened up about MDMA therapy on Netflix’s The Goop Lab that she'd taken with then-boyfriend-now-husband Brad Falchuk in 2020.

She described the assisted therapy as “a very, very emotional experience”.