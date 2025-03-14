Buckingham Palace honours Princess Anne as she celebrates special milestone

Princess Anne follows in footsteps of her late father Duke of Edinburgh

Princess Anne received major honour from the royal family as she celebrated a special milestone.

The Princess Royal recently visited the Royal Navy Sailing Association (RNSA) in Gosport to mark the organisation's 90th anniversary.

Anne was appointed the Admiral and Patron of RNSA, notably a position previously held by her late father, The Duke of Edinburgh and grandfather, George VI.

Buckingham Palace released delightful photos of King Charles' sister from her significant visit with a meaningful message.

The statement reads, "Marking its 90th anniversary, The Princess Royal has made her first visit to the Royal Navy Sailing Association (RNSA) as its newly appointed Admiral."

"The position was previously held by HRH's father, The late Duke of Edinburgh, and grandfather, George VI."

As per the royal family's official website, RNSA was founded in 1935 with a mission to "encourage the sport of sailing in the Royal Navy."

Princess Anne met the charity’s trustees, key personalities and supporters during her visit. Moreover, she was briefed about their work and latest achievements.