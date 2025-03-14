Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' adds Ryan Hurst to its star-studded cast

Ryan Hurst, known for his memorable roles in FX's Sons of Anarchy and AMC's The Walking Dead, has joined the esteemed cast of Christopher Nolan's upcoming film adaptation of Homer's epic poem, The Odyssey.

The Universal feature, already in production, boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie, and Jon Bernthal.

Other notable cast members include Mia Goth, Elliot Page, Samantha Morton, Benny Safdie, and Cosmo Jarvis.

According to Universal, the film is being described as a "mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new Imax film technology."

The movie promises to bring Homer's timeless saga to Imax film screens for the first time, with a scheduled release date of July 17, 2026.

Homer's poem tells the story of the Greek hero King Odysseus, played by Damon in Nolan's adaptation, and his arduous 10-year journey home to Ithaca after the Trojan War.

The epic tale is filled with interruptions and influences from the gods, as well as encounters with formidable creatures like the Cyclops.

The story also explores the struggles of Odysseus' wife and grown son, who must contend with aggressive suitors vying for the throne. With its richly detailed world-building and complex characters, The Odyssey is poised to become a cinematic masterpiece under Nolan's direction.

Hurst, who has been acting since the 1990s, has appeared in a range of films, including Remember the Titans and We Were Soldiers.

He has also made notable appearances in television shows like Bates Motel. However, it's his iconic portrayal of Opie Winston in Sons of Anarchy that has earned him widespread recognition.