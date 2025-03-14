Jenna Ortega hints at ‘exciting footage’ in ‘Wednesday’ Season 2

Jenna Ortega teases Wednesday Season 2

Wednesday Season 2 is going to be exciting.

Jenna Ortega is ready to bring more eerie brilliance to Nevermore Academy, and according to her, Wednesday season two is going to be even better than the first.

The actress, who plays the delightfully dark Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s hit series, teased what’s to come and hinted that fans are in for a thrilling ride—especially as the season reaches its climax.

“Some of the footage that we shot in Wednesday season two, especially in the last episode, is some of my favorite footage from the show,” Ortega told E! News in an exclusive interview. “Which is very exciting for me.”

The 22-year-old credited executive producer Tim Burton, who directed several episodes, for setting the tone on set and bringing out the best in everyone.

"Tim really had a ball,” she shared. “Everything is very graphic and it’s very exciting and inspiring to work with someone like that who gets you excited about the shots that you're doing every day.”

Ortega—who also stars in the upcoming horror comedy Death of a Unicorn, hitting theaters on March 28—admitted that filming such an intense role for months on end wasn’t always easy.

“Playing a character for eight months, it's not always easy,” she said. “Sometimes it's a crawl to the finish line, but he always keeps it exciting and it's hard to get tired of a character like Wednesday.”

The highly anticipated second season is also set to welcome pop icon Lady Gaga to the cast. While her involvement was first reported in November, details about her role remain a closely guarded secret.

“I don’t want to give away anything about being part of the show," Gaga told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published March 6. “I want to keep it extra secret—but I love Jenna and I really had an amazing time!”

With bigger twists, fresh faces, and Tim Burton’s signature touch, Wednesday season two is shaping up to be an electrifying return to the eerie world of Nevermore Academy.