Taylor Swift fans spot major detail in Travis Kelce’s new podcast

Travis Kelce leaves fans speculating about Taylor Swift in new episode

Travis Kelce could not help but gush about Taylor Swift in his latest podcast episode, which he might have recorded in the pop superstar’s home.

As the brothers, Travis and Jason Kelce got a call on their New Heights podcast, he sang a line from her famous song, 22.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end also sported a hat that suggested he was recording from her house in New York City.

A listener left a voicemail describing herself as a “22-year-old female” with a 5-year-old daughter, to which Kelce responded by singing “Feeling 22,” referring to Swift’s hit song from 2014.

The lyric wasn’t the only nod to the Anti-Hero hitmaker in the Thursday, March 13th episode. The Philadelphia Eagles centre asked about Travis’ hat which had “Tribeca” written on it in.

“What you know about it?” Travis asked his brother, who said he knew “nothing.”

“It’s a town in New York,” said the Grotesquerie star, upon which Jason quipped that he thought it was a tequila brand.

Jason confirmed that they were recording in New York, which seemed like an Easter Egg to Swifties, since Swift has a penthouse in Tribeca.

“Ok I feel like this is Taylor’s house and she picked out that wallpaper,” one fan wrote on the podcast’s Instagram post.

“omg not Travis recording from Taylor’s home !!” wrote another.

This comes after the Grammy winner has decided to stay low-key with her beau as she deals with the Blake Lively legal spat, which she is unwillingly included in.