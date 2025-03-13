Kim Kardashian exposes Kanye West's 'threatening' warning before Paris robbery

Kim Kardashian reveals Kanye West's threatening warning ahead of Paris robbery

Kim Kardashian reveals the threatening warning her ex-husband Kanye West gave her before the Paris robbery.

During an exclusive segment of her family’s hit Disney+ series The Kardashians on Thursday, March 13, the SKIMS founder explained how she was robbed of $10 million worth of jewellery at gunpoint back in October 2016.

The 44-year-old, who parted her ways with ex-husband West in 2022, claimed that Kanye had warned her against wearing both her engagements rings at the same time.

She recalled, "My first one that I got engaged to Kanye [with] was a cushion cut.

"And that was the only piece of jewellery I owned that I didn’t take to Paris."

Ahead of the grand robbery, Kim had flaunted both of her diamond-cut rings during an outing to Madison Square Garden as she posted a carousel of photos on social media at the time.

Recounting an instance from the same time, the mom-of-four further went on to add, "Kanye saw it and he goes, 'Don’t you ever wear both of your rings at the same time. Are you looking to get robbed?'"

For the unversed, the 47-year-old first proposed to Kim back in 2013 with a 15-carat ring, later upgrading to a 20-carat ring.