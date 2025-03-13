Flavor Flav reveals honest thoughts on Taylor Swift

‘King Swiftie’ Flavor Flav gushes about Taylor Swift

Flavor Flav performed the first ever Taylor Swift cover on Masked Singer season 13, and maintained his status as “King Swiftie.”

Although the rapper had to go home after the power-packed performance, he didn’t regret performing Swift’s Bad Blood on stage, under his mask as Space Ranger.

In the debut clue package for the season, Flav called the Anti-Hero hitmaker his bestie. When asked about his bond with her, he told People Magazine, “I always go hard for Taylor Swift. The Swifties, they know how hard I go in for Taylor Swift. The Swifties gave me a brand new name called King Swiftie. So I'm King Swiftie.”

He went on to call the Grammy winner, “the most important artist of our time.”

“I'm king of all the Swifties, And Taylor, she knows that too. I love her. I love her work. She's one of the most important artists of our time. I don't know no other musical artists that can throw a concert, and it hits the Richter scale. She causes earthquakes.”

When asked about how the rapper is feeling after his elimination from the show, he shared, “I'm doing all right, maxing and relaxing like a coat in the closet, just hanging in there. I was kind of sad to see myself go after the second episode, because I did want to stick around and last a little bit longer. I was having fun with the show. I love having fun, surprising people and fooling people.”