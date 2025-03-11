Prince William takes big role after meeting with King Charles

Prince William, who joined King Charles, Queen Camilla at special royal family event on Monday, has finally taken an important role that he is fond of.

The Prince of Wales, a devoted Aston Villa fan, visited Sporting Khalsa FC to observe a referee training course on Tuesday.

Future King William, who has attended several Champions League games involving the Birmingham-based team this season, was all smiles and in good spirits.

He even reminded fans of Kate Middleton with his gestures, taking inspiration from his wife as he cuddled his admirers during a solo outing, after receiving an honour from his dad King Charles.

William took a role of referee as he practiced essential skills such as whistle tones and flag signals alongside the course participants. The royal also joined participants on the programme to apply the skills he had learned during the training session.

The visit was part of the FA's Reflective and Representative campaign, which Prince William supports as Patron of the Football Association.

The initiative seeks to provide opportunities in football to young people from diverse backgrounds.

He also spoke with trainers of the refereeing course and professional referee Levi Gray. William then joined a lesson with participants on the course and learned about the key skills involved in refereeing during this interactive session.

The royal's attention will now turn to Aston Villa's Champions League last-16 second leg match against Belgian side Club Brugge on Wednesday evening.

His favourite players go into the game with a two goal lead having won the first-leg 3-1 and will face either Paris Saint Germain or Liverpool in the quarter-finals if they make it through to the next round.