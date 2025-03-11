Mila Kunis caught with mystery man as Divorce rumours heat up

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s marriage is back in the spotlight, with rumours swirling that they may be headed for a split.

Sources revealed that the couple has struggled to move past the backlash from their public support of That '70s Show co-star Danny Masterson, who was convicted of rape.

The controversy has reportedly put a heavy strain on their relationship, leaving many wondering if they’re the next big Hollywood breakup.

However, Mila, American actress who is known for her work and talent, has fans buzzing after being seen dining with a mystery man, just as split rumours continue to grow.

Fueling the speculations even more, the actress was recently seen enjoying dinner with a man in Los Angeles without her husband.

Onlookers couldn’t help but noticed how relaxed and cheerful Mila seemed which was a sharp contrast to the couple’s usual tense public outings.

A source shared with RadarOnline, "She and Ashton always look like they have the weight of the world on their shoulders whenever they go somewhere together," adding that Kunis’ relaxed presence was "a nice change of pace."

Since 2023, Mila and Ashton have faced intense criticism after their letters in support to Danny Masterson got leaked.