King Charles empowers Prince William to take life’s big decision

King Charles, who is currently getting treatment for his cancer, has already put key plans in place for the time when Prince William takes the throne.

The monarch, who holds a soft corner for his estranged son Prince Harry, is well aware of how William feels about his brother. While there had been reports of a possible reconciliation as Kate Middleton takes role of peacemaker, there is no sign of a reunion between the siblings.

Charles – who reportedly is in a habit of keeping private diaries from a young age like his late mother, Queen Elizabeth – has written many tell-all journals in the past five decades and it is possible they will be made public once he passes away.

“In between His Majesty's mundane notes about his pampered life, the quality of his breakfast eggs, the king has confessed stunning secrets and sins — almost as if he's seeking forgiveness,” an insider told RadarOnline.

There have been speculations whether Prince William would invite Prince Harry to his coronation.

The insider also claimed that King Charles has penned his feelings about William taking the throne and has given his blessing over a major decision.

“Obviously, William is the rightful heir to the throne,” they said. “But what's most remarkable about the king's diary entries is that he's given his blessing for William to banish his brother and uppity American sister-in-law Duchess Meghan — forever!’

Meanwhile, former royal butler, Grant Harrold, claimed in a new documentary that William would “want his brother to certainly to be there” even if Harry is not given a role. However, only time will solve the mystery as to what will occur.