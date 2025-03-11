Daisy Ridley reflects on immense grief in 'We Bury the Dead'

Daisy Ridley has recently reflected on immense grief while playing the role of Ava Newman in new movie, We Bury the Dead.

Speaking to Deadline, the Star Wars actress said that her character Ava “understands a lot of what Riley (plays by Mark Coles Smith) is saying in the movie”.

Daisy revealed that playing “the most terrifying thing was the desperation of another person’s grief, which is so real and tangible but understandable”.

The Magpie actress explained, “Everybody wants to say goodbye… So, playing someone who is in quite a frightening position is also strange.”

Daisy opened up that there’s “a moment where everything turns and becomes not reasonable anymore”.

“I think the whole approach to the movie is interesting because there are so many parts of it that are logical,” shared the Ophelia actress.

While discussing her character, Daisy pointed out that even though Ava “is dealing with immense grief, she has to get on with her day”.

“That is the reality of what we are all coping with all the time,” noted the Chaos Walking actress.

Daisy believed, “People are having a terrible time; a lot of the time you have to go out and face it.”

“So, a lot of it is so logical in the movie,” said the actress, adding, “It’s just told in this heightened way.”