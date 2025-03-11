Paul Rudd gushes over 'talented' co-star Jenna Ortega: ‘it was a highlight’

Paul Rudd raves about fellow cast mate Jenna Ortega

Paul Rudd did not hold back on praise as he spoke about his working experience with Jenna Ortega on the set of the upcoming comedy-horror movie, Death of a Unicorn.

While speaking to the People Magazine at 2025 SXSW Film & TV Festival on Saturday, March 8th, the Ant-Man star how the young actress wowed him during filming.

"I enjoyed this experience across the board in every way, but getting to work with Jenna, it was a highlight," he gushed about the Wednesday actress. "I just was, and still am, always amazed at her level of coolness."

He added, "It's very real. She's very bright. She's funny, and there's so much depth to her as a person and her talent."

The duo shared the screen as a father-daughter pair who accidentally run over a mythical creature while driving to visit a group that includes Will Poulter, Téa Leoni and Richard E. Grant.

The Golden Globe award winner also acknowledged his other cast mates, who dubbed him the "class clown" on set.

He praised Will Poulter's humour and described Richard E. Grant as "rarefied air in the funny-incredible-person category."

Talking about his own humour, Rudd explained that it comes from his "nervousness", causing him to "keep spilling out" remarks that people sometimes find funny.

His new film, Death of a Unicorn is slated for release on March 28, 2025.