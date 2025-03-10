George Clooney raises eyebrows after he ditches silver fox look: Photo

George Clooney has recently opened up about his wife Amal and children’s strong reactions over his new look in February.

And now in the photos shared via Dailymail.com, the Wolfs actor was seen having lunch with his partner in NYC as he debuted a surprising new look.

George finally ditched his grey hair look and dyed it brown for his upcoming Broadway show, Good Night, And Good Luck, which is a movie adaptation of the same 2005 movie.

Last month, the IF actor revealed his family would not like to see the change in his appearance.

Speaking to The New York Times, George said, “My wife is going to hate it because nothing makes you look older than when an older guy dyes his hair.”

“My kids are going to just laugh at me nonstop,” added the 63-year-old.

Explaining why he had to dye his hair, George pointed out that he would be portraying CBS newsman Edward R. Murrow.

Therefore, he had to cover up his salt-and-pepper hair with a dark brown dye.

Besides changing his look, the Money Monster actor started smoking to get into character as the famed broadcaster, who smoked three packs a day and died from complications of lung cancer at just 57.

“I had to get better at inhaling… I go outside so the kids don’t see and smoke a little bit,” he told the outlet.

Meanwhile, George shared that he planned to switch to herbal cigarettes once he started with his Broadway show.