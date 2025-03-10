Kanye West’s once again ignites fury over disturbing outfit choice

Kanye West, music mogul who is considered as most controversial rapper now, has landed in hot water once again after sharing a disturbing photo of a racist robe, calling it his "outfit of the day."

The post quickly spread like wildfire, with fans and critics slamming him for what many are calling a deeply offensive stunt.

The 47-year-old "Gold Digger" rapper has been making headlines lately for his controversial rants and publicity stunts, like his eye-catching Grammys appearance with wife Bianca Censori and X (former Twitter) war.

And now, he has triggered even more outrage with his latest post, as he shared an image on Instagram of a white robe with a waist tie and a long pointed hood that covers the entire face except for the eyes, adding more fuel to the fire.

The robe’s design seems to be linked with Ku Klux Klan (KKK), white supremacist hate group in the U.S. The KKK is known for its racist beliefs, especially against Black people, but it also targeted Roman Catholics, Jews and Mexicans.

Taking to his Instagram, Kanye, who goes by Ye now, captioned the post: "Outfit of the day.”

The post soon turned into a massive war, with one user commenting: "What the hell is this attention seeking behavior."

Someone added: "You have black children. What is wrong with you??" while another one remarked: "Has to be rage bait" as one simply said: "Unfollow."