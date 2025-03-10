Robert Downey Jr. explains why he considers 'Iron Man' as an eye-opener

Marvel star Robert Downey Jr. has expressed his deep affection for his iconic role of Iron Man.
According to the 59-year-old, the superhero role to him is something to be grateful for.
Not only because it bought fame to the actor, but most importantly for the message it delivers.
Robert led the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the Iron Man from 2008 to Avengers: Endgame 2019.
The Sherlock Holmes star, in conversation to Screen Rant, stated, "[It's] 17 years I've been associated with this iconic superhero... It’s the message he represents that I'm grateful for.”
Jr. also believes that the popular character also became an eye opener for him as it taught him a great lesson about how technology can profit from the world.
He added, "Tony Stark opened my eyes wider to the power technology has to impact the world for good, and that's something I'll carry for the rest of my life."
The Oppenheimer star is currently busy working on Avengers: Doomsday that will also feature Tom Holland, Chris Evans, Hailee Steinfeld, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby and Chris Hemsworth.
