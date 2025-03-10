'Another Simple Favor' director finally talks about Lively, Kendrick feud

Paul Feig, director of Another Simple Favor, has finally spoken up about the rumured long-running tension between co-stars Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick.

After the film’s SXSW premiere, talk of their ongoing feud started swirling once again, with many sharing their own opinions, and Feig has now found himself in the middle of the drama.

A group photo from the event sparked buzz that Kendrick was "pissed" at Lively and didn’t want to work with her again. But Feig quickly shut down those rumours, saying there’s no drama between them.

A video clip circulating online has stirred the pot even more now. In it, Kendrick gave a blunt answer when asked about working with Lively again, while the It Ends with Us star praised her co-star.

However, this has left fans wondering if there's more to the story, even though Feig has denied any tension.

Lively and Kendrick first teamed up in A Simple Favor, a hit thriller with a cult following. Now, the sequel, Another Simple Favor, is keeping the buzz going as one of the most talked-about premieres at SXSW.

