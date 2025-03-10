Leonardo DiCaprio opens up about being starstruck by THIS legendary star

Leonardo DiCaprio, legendary actor who has captivated audiences for decades and worked with biggest names in Hollywood, found himself in complete awe when he met iconic actor Luke Perry.

Despite his own immense fame, the Titanic star admitted that he was “starstruck” by the Beverly Hills, 90210 icon while working together in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Speaking in the new documentary I Am Luke Perry alongside director Quentin Tarantino and co-star Margot Robbie, DiCaprio shared his first impression of the late actor, who died at the age of 52 in March.

"I was immediately struck by his kindness,” he said.

He continued: "Having been born and raised in Los Angeles, and worked in this industry my entire life, it has, in many ways, greatly shaped who I am.”

"There was an immediate sense of excitement in seeing Luke Perry on set. It was incredible.”

The actor went on expressing: "I remember being in my teens, and he was the manifestation of the new [James] Dean on television, and everyone was crazy about him."

"I felt this overwhelming feeling of being starstruck."

Leonardo DiCaprio bonded with Luke right away and remembered the Riverdale star as an “incredibly generous” person.