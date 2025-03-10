Tan France makes certain changes to play role in 'Deli Boys'

British American fashion designer Tan France has unveiled the extra efforts he had to make for his acting debut.
Tan is already known to play a key role in a TV series along with Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, and Antoni Porowski.
But now he has made his debt in a comedy series titled Deli Boys backed by Hulu. The 41-year-old appeared in the sixth episode of the show playing the role of British cousin.
In a recent interview, the entrepreneur spoke about his experience and the challenges that he faced while portraying the character.
According to France, he had to change certain things in him like the voice, accent and walking style to portray the role.
He told PEOPLE, "On this show, I'm not just acting. I'm doing a character actor’s job.”
The Queer Eye star opened that his voice and accent are completely different in the show.
"My voice is not the same, my accent's a completely different accent to my accent. It's British, but it's a very London accent, that's not my accent at all”, he opened.
Tan went on to say, "I'm walking in a very different way. It's a very violent character, so I'm doing stunts. Everything about it is so intimidating for me to have my castmates see."
Deli Boys features Saagar Shaikh, Poorna Jagannathan, Asif Ali and Alfie Fuller in pivotal roles.
