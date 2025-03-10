Queen Camilla security protocol revealed ahead of key royal event

Queen Camilla, who is set to join King Charles, the Prince and Princess of Wales for the significant day of celebration on the royal calendar, has a special set to security protocol set in place.

The Queen Consort has played an important part for the monarchy last year since the King was diagnosed with cancer and had to step back from his duties to convalesce.

Camilla’s son, Tom Parker Bowles, gave rare insight into the measures that are taken for the Queen for her protection, especially when it comes to visitors and in matters of communication.

The food critic, who had been attending an event at Castle Hotel in Windsor to promote his book, was asked if he could just pop by to see his mother at the Castle or does he also has to go through a proper process.

“It takes a bit more planning now,” he said “I probably would call or text. She can’t do WhatsApp… which is probably a good thing because you can’t send all those appalling things you get… But it’s security.”

However, he mentioned that the Queen is usually aware of these things and would call him over when he was nearby.

The rare details emerged just days before Camilla will be attending the Commonwealth Day service celebration at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

King Charles and Kate Middleton will be returning to the annual event after skipping it last year due to their cancer diagnosis. Prince William and Camilla were the senior most royals in attendance at the 2024 service.