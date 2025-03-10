Kanye West gets called alike Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Kanye West called just like Sean Diddy Combs

Kanye West may be the new Diddy in town.

The comparison is being drawn after Lauren Pisciotta, the former assistant accusing West of sexual assault, has reportedly gone into hiding following the rapper’s aggressive online remarks, according to her attorney, Lisa Bloom.

Pisciotta, 36, first came forward in June 2024, alleging that West, 47, had "hooked up" with her without her consent after her drink was allegedly spiked during a recording session.

West denied the allegations in February, taking to social media to dismiss the claims and suggest that anyone attempting to "extort" him would run out of money before he did.

“I don’t go one year without somebody trying this st where the fk is Lauren Pisciotta now,” the rapper wrote in all caps on X.

Bloom, a high-profile attorney known for representing sexual assault victims, revealed to The U.S. Sun that her client has been forced to flee her home due to threats and harassment following West’s public statements.

"Kanye West has been tweeting about my client. These very ugly, nasty slurs to try to intimidate her,” Bloom said.

“She has had to go into hiding. She has had to leave her home because of threats and harassment, and she has now gone into hiding. She is not working.”

Bloom, who is also representing Dawn Richard in a separate case against Sean "Diddy" Combs, compared West’s situation to that of the music mogul, calling them both "billionaire bullies" with the power to manipulate media narratives.

"Both Kanye West and Sean Combs are very wealthy men, very powerful in the music industry, and have kind of had rumors swirling around them for years about bad behavior, but not much was done until recently," she stated.

Despite the challenges of going up against influential figures like West, Bloom remains firm in her client’s pursuit of justice.

"This is what it has done to her. So, yes, it's very difficult to go up against people like this, but not impossible."

Pisciotta, a former OnlyFans model, began working for West’s Yeezy fashion brand in 2015 before becoming his executive assistant in 2021.