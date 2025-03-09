Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's final royal appearance marred by tension

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's final public appearance as working royals was at the Commonwealth Day service on March 9, 2020, at Westminster Abbey.

The event was meant to be a farewell, but it was marked by visible tension and cold interactions.

When Prince William and Princess Catherine arrived, the usual warm greetings were absent. Instead, lip readers observed a brief and formal exchange.

"Hello, Harry," William said curtly. "Hello," Harry responded. Meghan said "hi" and then repeated "hello" when William didn't notice her at first.

Harry and Meghan were excluded from the ceremonial procession, instead seated in the pews alongside Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Royal expert Robert Lacey, as per Marca, noted that Harry was "furious at being shunted aside on this final appearance." This decision was seen as a symbolic demotion to "junior royal" status.

Despite the tensions, Prince and Princess of Wales made a last-minute effort to defuse the situation by skipping the procession and taking their seats alongside Harry and Meghan. Lacey described it as a "small but sensitive gesture of peace."

Body language expert Judi James noted that the tension in Harry's body language was palpable.

"The minute he and Meghan had to drop hands, he immediately reached for his wedding ring—a self-comforting gesture." Throughout the service, Meghan maintained a bright smile, whispering to Harry, "Big smiles!" as they took their seats.

Once the service ended and Prince William and Princess Catherine departed, Harry's demeanor shifted.

James observed that Harry looked more relaxed, engaging animatedly with guests. "With the other royals gone, Harry and Meghan became an animated, tactile double-act again," James explained.