Halle Bailey's ex reveals 'struggle' to see son after painful breakup

Halle Bailey's ex DDG opens up about his struggles as estranged father

Halle Bailey's former partner DDG is opening up about his experience as a single parent.

The rapper, who welcomed baby Halo just three days before Christmas, took to X to share a heartbreaking update about being separated from his son.

He wrote in the caption on Friday, March 7, "Been fighting to see my son for months now... shout to all the Dads who try their best to be there. this s*** sucks."

Referring to his son Halo, the father-of-one explained that he had initially hesitated to share his struggles online due to concerns about the potential aftermath.

He further went on to add, "I’m really just coming on this mother***er as just a dad that really don’t know what to do at this point. I been trying for – I been dealing with it since he’s been born, damn near,' claimed DDG, whose real name is Darryl Granberry."

DDG expressed frustration, stating it was unfair to be denied access to his son, a right he believes he inherently possesses.

He concluded, "It’s just not fair, bro, so I have to come on here and I gotta do this s***, but I gotta do it like this,' adding that he now had to 'go to court, do all this extra s*** when it ain’t gotta be like that, bro."

For the unversed, Halle and DDG announced their split back in October 2024 and have been co-parenting their son since then.