Critics call Meghan Markle’s Netflix show 'manipulative’

Meghan Markle's Netflix show With Love, Meghan faces criticism over authenticity

Meghan Markle’s latest Netflix venture, With Love, Meghan, has sparked debate, with critics questioning the authenticity of the Duchess of Sussex’s new lifestyle series.

Despite securing a renewal for a second season, the show has received mixed reviews, with some branding it as overly scripted and lacking sincerity. Discussions about Meghan’s on-screen persona surfaced during The Sun’s Royal Exclusive Show, where commentators weighed in on the show’s reception.

Critics have drawn comparisons between Meghan’s polished, warm demeanour on the series and past reports of tensions with royal staff during her time at Kensington Palace.

Allegations resurfaced about her treatment of aides, with claims of difficult working conditions and strained relationships.

She should just stick to acting,” Edwards told Wilkinson.

Commenting on the first episode, which guest-stars Meghan’s makeup artist and friend Daniel Martin, he adds: 'The whole thing was false. The whole thing was a con. '

The Netflix project marks the Sussexes’ second major collaboration with the streaming giant following their multi-million-pound deal signed in 2020.

In addition to her media ventures, Meghan recently rebranded her lifestyle business, changing its name from American Riviera Orchard to As Ever after reported trademark complications.

While fans have praised With Love, Meghan for its aspirational tone, skeptics argue it presents an unrealistic narrative. With its renewal confirmed, the show is expected to continue fuelling discussion around Meghan’s evolving public image.