D’Wayne Wiggins, co-sounder of Tony! Toni! Toné!, dies at 64

Guitarist, producer, composer, philanthropist, and co-founder of R&B band D’Wayne Wiggins died at 64

D’Wayne Wiggins, one of the founding members of Tony! Toni! Toné!, has passed away at the age of 64.

The Wiggins family announced on Friday, March 7, that the co-founder of the R&B sensation breathed his last after battling with bladder cancer.

"With broken hearts, we share with you that our beloved D’Wayne passed away this morning surrounded by family and loved ones," his family wrote in a statement posted on the musician as well as his band’s official social media accounts.

"Over the past year, he has been privately and courageously battling bladder cancer. Through this fight, he remained committed and present for his family, his music, his fans and his community," they added.

"D’Wayne’s life was incomparable, and his music and service impacted millions around the world," the family continued. "He was deeply passionate about providing artist development and mentorship to emerging young musicians, helping to shape the early careers of many."

In 1986, Wiggins formed Tony! Toni! Toné! in his hometown of Oakland, California, along with his half-brother Raphael Saadiq and cousin Timothy Christian Riley.

Between 1988 and 1996, the group dropped several songs that made it to the top 10 singles on Billboard's R&B chart, including It Never Rains (in Southern California), (Lay Your Head on My) Pillow, and Grammy nominated Anniversary.

In the 1990s, all the members went on to pursue solo careers after the group disbanded due to creative differences, miscommunication, finances and pressure of fame, as per AP.