Alan Ritchson to replace Robert Pattinson as 'Batman'?

Rumours had it that Reacher famed Alan Ritchson might play the 'Batman' in one of James Gunn’s reboots.

DC CEO Gunn and producer Peter Safran have planned on making their version of Batman under DCU. As soon as they shared this news, fans started speculating who will play Bruce Wayne in the forthcoming film.

Many pushed to bring Robert Pattinson for the superhero role. But another name that surfaced alongside was of Alan.

The Fast X actor has himself set the rumours straight by addressing the matter in recent interview.

The 42-year-old said in WIRED’s Autocomplete Interview, "What's amazing to me about this rumor of the Batman, or the Batman desire and the zeitgeist, is the fact that James Gunn has personally announced publicly on his Twitter, or X or whatever, ‘LOL, he's not playing Batman.”

“He is not playing Batman!' And this thing will not die.”

However, the buzz is not true, but Ritchson is desperate to play the DC superhero someday.

He continued, "I get asked every day if I'm playing Batman. Yeah, would I play Batman?”

“Yes. Would I pay handsomely to be Batman? You wouldn't even have to pay me to be Batman.”

The Ordinary Angels star even gave a demo of him as Batman by saying ‘Gotham is mine’, in the hero’s voice. He then quipped, “Look at that, I don't even have to practice. It just comes out naturally."

At present, the twilight star is portraying Batman in Warner Bros. films.