Taylor Swift saves Ingrid Michaelson from major awkward moment

Ingrid Michaelson recalled an awkward encounter with Taylor Swift during the red carpet of 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

Earlier this week, the Winter Song crooner in a viral TikTok video opened up about meeting the Lover hitmaker on the red carpet.

"I was on the red carpet, like feeling myself," she began, mimicking the paparazzi and photographers calling out for her attention. "Ingrid! Ingrid! Ingrid!"

"Then all of the sudden, it was like they were ushering me off [the carpet] and I realised that Taylor Swift was coming. I look to my right, and there she is."

The You and I singer revealed that since she "hung out a couple of times" with Swift she could reach out to say hello to the 14-time Grammy winner.

"So, I went between the panels, literally running after this woman. And I go, 'Taylor! Taylor!' and of course she doesn't turn around, because why would she turn around hearing a random woman screaming her name," she recalled.

Remembering the most "pathetic" moment during that time was when she started to yell on top of her lungs, "Taylor! It's Ingrid!"

Luckily, this move saved her from further red carpet embarrassment as it grabbed Swift’s attention.

"She did turn around and remembered me," Michaelson revealed further adding, "We took a picture."

During the event, Swift won the award for Top Female Artist. However, Michaelson did not win any awards that night.