Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick's movie premiere takes unexpected turn

Anna Kendrick stays quite on Blake Lively legal drama during 'Another Simple Favor' premiere

Anne Kendrick smoothly avoided talking about her co-star Blake Lively’s ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

During the premiere of Another Simple Favor at 2025 SXSW film & festival on March 7th, a Variety reporter asked the Pitch Perfect star, "How does it feel like the movie is being impacted kind of by everything happening around going on in the world?"

The Woman of the Hour brushed off the question, saying, "Why, what happened?"

"I did Ayahuasca in the last year of my life is just gone, but I've heard the movie is amazing," she added.

Kendrick’s response came at heels of Lively’s first movie premiere since her legal battle with her It Ends with Us director and costar, Baldoni.

The Gossip Girl alum first sued Baldoni in December, accusing him and others of sexual harassment and a retaliatory smear campaign, which he denies.

Baldoni countersued Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds and their publicist in January, alleging defamation and extortion.

The mother of four, since the on-going lawsuit have made very rare public appearance with recent being Saturday Night Live's star-studded SNL50.

She now reunites with Kendrick and Another Simple Favor director Paul Feig at SXSW since the 2018 film A Simple Favor.

The film follows Stephanie (Kendrick) and Emily (Lively) as they "head to the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman."

The Another Simple Favour was released on March 7th. The film will soon be available to stream on Prime Video on May 1st.