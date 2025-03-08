Meghan Markle sends positive message to King Charles on her 'new chapter'

Meghan Markle makes moving speech in 'With Love, Meghan' show

Meghan Markle's heartfelt new message proved that she has moved on from the years-long feud with the royal family.

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex is making it to the headlines following the release of her cooking series, With Love, Meghan, on Netflix.

According to People, in the last episode of her show, Meghan hosted a brunch attended by her husband Prince Harry, mother Doria Ragland and other loved ones.

The mother to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet raised a toast, expressing gratitude about the new delightful chapter of her life.

Surrounded by her people, Meghan said in a moving note, "I just want to raise a glass to you guys. This feels like a new chapter that I’m so excited that I get to share."

The Duchess said she was "able to learn from all of you, so just thank you for all the love and support."

Recalling her creative days and how much she has missed them, Meghan thanked her family and friends for "loving me so much and celebrating with me. Cheers, guys."

In response, the Duke raised his glass and said to his beloved wife, "To you!"

It has been said that Meghan Markle is now shifting her focus towards a positive mindset, seemingly sending a positive message to the monarch.