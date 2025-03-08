Real reason why 'Emilia Pérez' snubbed at Oscars 2025

Bill Maher weighed in on "cancel culture" on the latest episode of HBO's Real Time, citing the controversy surrounding Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón at the 2025 Oscars as proof of its existence.

Maher discussed the incident with author-humorist David Sedaris, saying, "There are people who say cancel culture isn't a real thing, and I would say to them, 'It just happened at the Oscars.'"

He explained that Emilia Pérez was initially a frontrunner for several awards, but Gascón's chances were derailed after offensive tweets from her past resurfaced.

Maher described Gascón's tweets as "a little child-like" and "Kanye-esque," adding, "Just don't mention Hitler. I feel like it never comes out good."

He acknowledged that while some of Gascón's comments were honest, they were deemed too far by the "woke community."

As a result, Maher noted that Emilia Pérez lost momentum, and another film, Anora, ultimately took home five Oscars, including best picture and best actress. Emilia Pérez earned two Oscars, including best supporting actress for Zoe Saldaña.

Gascón had apologised for her past tweets, writing, "I want to acknowledge the conversation around my past social media posts that have caused hurt... I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain."

Maher concluded, "And this movie, that was going to win it all, it was the front-runner, and she was going to get all… suddenly was out to lunch. And good news for Anora. That's what happened. So yes, cancel culture is still with us. It may just be a little more subtle."