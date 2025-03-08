Oliver Hudson wants to see Goldie Hawn ‘where she belongs’, ‘onscreen’

Oliver Hudson on mother Goldie Hawn

Oliver Hudson only wants what's best for mother and Hollywood diva Goldie Hawn.

The actor expressed what he felt after watching Goldie Hawn shine at the 2025 Oscars.

The Rules of Engagement star, 48, took a moment on the latest episode of his Sibling Revelry podcast to reflect on Hawn’s legendary career and her recent appearance at the Academy Awards, where she presented the Best Animated Film award alongside Andrew Garfield on March 2.

"Number one, yes, she's my mother and she will always be my mother," Hudson said. "I don't look at her as anything else."

But while she’s always mom to him, he also acknowledges that she’s much more than that to the world.

"She was a pioneer, let's say, fighting for her creativity, fighting for her ideas, not taking s---, and paving the way for a lot of young women to become what they've become," he explained.

"She's a f------ icon that way, and so it was emotional for me to watch her on stage looking incredible."

While seeing Hawn, 79, back in the spotlight was a proud moment for Hudson, it also left him feeling a little wistful.

"I want to see her on screen. This is where she thrives," he admitted. "This is where she belongs."

Though Hawn has made occasional appearances—most notably alongside longtime partner Kurt Russell in The Christmas Chronicles films—her last major role was in the 2017 comedy Snatched with Amy Schumer.

In recent years, she’s focused her energy on her nonprofit, The Hawn Foundation, which Hudson acknowledged has "done amazing stuff." Still, he can’t help but wish for her big-screen comeback.

"There's nobody like her. I don't think anyone ever will come along like her," he said.

"I go back and watch some of her old movies and it's incredible how amazing she is. Not just how funny, but what an incredible actor she is. You know, what she brings to these characters and these roles, which is something you can't really define. You can't practice it. You can't try to do it. It's just innate."

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Hawn’s 1974 film The Sugarland Express, directed by Steven Spielberg, Hudson and his family recently sat down to watch it together.

"It was just amazing to watch this woman go to work. Just crazy," he shared. "I just wanna see her work because she's just so good. She's just so awesome."

Clearly, Hudson isn’t alone in his admiration—fans everywhere would love to see Hawn return to the big screen.

But whether she’s presenting at the Oscars, running her foundation, or (hopefully) stepping back into a film role, one thing is certain: Goldie Hawn’s magic is timeless.