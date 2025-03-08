Meghan Markle’s Netflix triumph secures Prince Harry’s future amid uncertainty

The couple’s 2022 docuseries, Harry & Meghan, was a global hit

Meghan Markle has secured a major victory for the Sussex brand amid uncertainty over their Netflix deal.

The Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, has been renewed for a second season following a successful debut, bringing a much-needed boost as the couple’s multimillion-pound partnership with the streaming giant nears its expiration.

While the couple’s 2022 docuseries, Harry & Meghan, was a global hit, Prince Harry’s recent Netflix project, Polo, struggled with poor ratings and lackluster reviews.

With speculation mounting over the future of their Netflix contract, Meghan’s latest show—which features her cooking and gardening with friends in Montecito—has emerged as a saving grace.

Announcing the renewal on Instagram, Meghan playfully shared, 'Lettuce romaine calm… or not (!) because I’m thrilled to share that Season 2 of With Love, Meghan is coming!' while sporting a cap with the same phrase.