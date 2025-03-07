Chappell Roan marks new career milestone following Elton John duet

Chappell Roan rocks signature look as she makes another debut

Chappell Roan stunned onlookers all over the world as she made her fashion debut in her signature drag-inspired look.

The 27-year-old made her first ever fashion show appearance at Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, March 6th.

The Good Luck, Babe! hitmaker flew to France for the Rabanne fall 2025 runway show this week where she rocked a metallic two-piece set from the designer.

Following the show, the Grammy-winning star took to Instagram and showed off her stylish look.

Roan switched her usual campy, ‘80s-inspired fashion moment to a backless cream and silver halter top, with lace details and a matching asymmetrical midi skirt.

The Pink Pony Club songstress kept her signature makeup look --- the white base, detailed, dramatic eyes and soft pink blush, with a glossy nude lip for the show.

She completed her look with dangling earrings and silver strappy heels.

This adds to the already thrilling week that Roan was having, with her recent BRITs win and performance at Elton John’s annual Academy Awards viewing party, where she did a duet with the legendary music star.