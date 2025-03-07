Ben Affleck's closeness with ex Jennifer Garner affects JLo: Report

Jennifer Lopez hurt over Ben Affleck's closeness with Jennifer Graner: Report

Jennifer Lopez feels hurt to see Ben Affleck's closness with Jennifer Garner in a viral pictures.

In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, Affleck and Garner, who divorced in 2018 after 13 years of marriage, were shown smiling and laughing together at a Los Angeles paintball park.

A source spilled to In Touch Weekly, “JLo can’t help being in her feelings about all the talk regarding Ben and Jen Garner’s overly flirty friendship.”

“She definitely raised her eyebrows when she saw the photos,” revealed an insider where both Affleck was close to Garner during paintball game.

The source mentioned that JLo “has moved on from Ben. She hopes the best for him, his kids and even for Jen and John. But the idea that Ben and Jen were rebuilding their relationship while she was so invested in him hurts”.

“Looking at those pictures, even for JLo, who’s very sceptical about romance rumours, those photos tell a different story,” explained an insider.

Affleck and Garner, who share three children, parted ways in 2015, and finalised their divorce in October 2018.

“It’s no secret that Ben’s relationship with his ex is better than ever. Ben and Jen haven’t had this many laughs or been this comfortable with each other in years,” pointed out an insider.

The source noted, “It’s like they’re newlyweds again, except it’s nothing like that. They’ve developed a true friendship.”

“They not only like each other again, but Jen respects and trusts him with her life. They’ve come a long way and been through a lot,” added an insider