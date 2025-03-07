Wednesday Season 2: Lady Gaga spills beans on exciting cast

Lady Gaga shares exciting news about ‘Wednesday’ season two casting

Lady Gaga shared a thrilling news about the upcoming season of spooky TV series, Wednesday.

In an interview with the Entertainment Weekly to promote her new album Mayhem, the Bad Romance crooner confirmed that she is part of the series, saying, "I don’t want to give away anything about being part of the show."

Talking about her role and experience of working with the TV Drama's main lead, Jenna Ortega, she said, "I want to keep it extra secret but, I love Jenna, and I really had an amazing time!"

Previously, the outlet reported that the Bloody Mary singer was in Europe filming the popular series. Ortega also during the 2023 Golden Globes admitted that she wanted Gaga to join the show and even spoke about storyline she envisioned for Mother Monster.

"I'm sure Netflix would love that," Ortega told Variety at the time. "I think Mrs. Thornhill and Wednesday had this weird mentor relationship or kind of understood each other in a certain way, so, if Lady Gaga were to be a part, I think it would have to be two monsters that understand each other."

Wednesday season one was first premiered in 2022 on Netflix, which on to garner massive audience for its story about the titular character, 'Wednesday Addams', across her early years as a school student and a budding psychic.

In addition to Ortega, the cast included Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Percy Hynes White (Xavier Thrope), Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin) and 1991 Addams Family movie actress Christina Ricci (Marilyn Thronhill).

The season two of Wednesday is expected to release by late 2025 or early 2026 with production wrapped in 2024.