Chris Pratt left speechless after Millie Bobby Brown shares her real name

Millie Bobby Brown reveals real name in shocking interview moment

Millie Bobby Brown shocked her costar Chris Pratt by revealing her unexpected real name during an interview.

While promoting their new film, The Electric State, with BuzzFeed UK, the actors were tasked with guessing each other's middle names.

Pratt, 45, confidently guessed "Bobby" as Brown's middle name, but the actress, 21, responded with a surprising confession.

"Bobby" is actually a stage name, and her birth middle name is "Bonnie." Brown shared that she had swapped her middle name for "Bobby" for "sh—s and giggles."

"I've never told anyone that, you heard it here first," Brown revealed, leaving Pratt visibly surprised. "Oh sh–!" Pratt exclaimed in response.

This revelation comes after Brown made headlines for speaking out against critics who have been "dissecting" her looks as she ages.

In an Instagram video posted on Monday, March 3, Brown addressed the issue, saying, "I want to take a moment to address something that I think is bigger than just me, something that affects every young woman who grows up under public scrutiny."

"I think it's necessary to speak up about this," the Enola Homes star continued.

"I started in this industry when I was 10 years old. I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can't seem to grow with me. Instead, they act like I'm supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on Stranger Things Season 1. And because I don't, I'm now a target."

The Stranger Things star slammed the "unrealistic expectations" people have for women as they grow older. "I refuse to apologize for growing up," she declared.

"I refuse to make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can't handle seeing a girl become a woman."

The actress continued, "I will not be shamed for how I look, how I dress, or how I present myself. We have become a society where it's so much easier to criticize than it is to pay a compliment. Why is the knee-jerk reaction to say something horrible rather than to say something nice? If you have a problem with that, I have to wonder — what is it that actually makes you so uncomfortable?"

Among those Brown called out in her post was Little Britain star Matt Lucas, who described the actress as having a "mommy makeover." Lucas took to Instagram on Monday, March 3, to apologize to Brown.

"Dear Millie, I just saw your post and wanted to respond and provide some context," Lucas, 51, explained. "Nearly 25 years ago, I co-wrote and appeared in a sketch show called Little Britain."

Lucas continued, "There was a character in it called Vicky Pollard, who had blonde hair and always wore a pink top, and in the photo, you had blonde hair and wore a pink top, so I pointed out the similarity by posting one of her catchphrases."

Lucas clarified, "I thought you looked terrific, and I was mortified when the press wrote that I 'slammed' you, firstly because that's not my style, and secondly because I think you're brilliant."