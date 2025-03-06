Kim Kardashian dishes on becoming ‘firm’ parent to kids

Kim Kardashian says being a mom is ‘hands down’ the hardest job

Kim Kardashian, who is mom to four kids, sons Saint, 9, and Psalm, 5, and daughters North, 11, and Chicago, 7, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, showed hoe she manages kids.

The 44-year-old was seen scolding her sons Psalm, and Saint, on the new episode of The Kardashians, aired Thursday, March 6th.

The boys were trying to do wheelies on a Cyberquad while the family watched, and the SKIMS founder became more and more worried.

“No doing wheelies together! Oh my goodness. Be careful. Oh my god, he’s going to do a wheelie with him on there,” said Kim as Psalm joined Saint on the back of the truck.

"No, no, no,” Kris Jenner chimed in when the wheels came off the ground, as Kim got up to go outside, yelling, “No more! No! Sorry! K, move move move.”

“On the cement? Yeah, it’s not funny when we’re all going to the hospital in 30 minutes,” Kris joked.

Meanwhile, the reality star caught up to her kids, as she warned, “Hey, we’re not doing wheelies. You could fall and crack your head open," she says.

"And then there goes your whole summer. You can’t get in the water if you get stitches; you can’t do anything if you have a broken bone or any stitches," she tells Saint and Psalm, who just stare back at her. "K? I’m serious. I am serious."

The mom of four was then asked if being a mom is the hardest job she has, to which she responded, “Oh my god. Hands down. Hands f——— down. Toes down, hands down. But I grew some f——— balls. Now I’m the firm one, and I’m proud of myself."